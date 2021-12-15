QB Katin Houser signs NLI to officially become a Spartan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A highly covered recruitment from the summer, the Spartans flipped then Boise State commit Katin Houser to be the star quarterback of the recruiting class. Houser officially made himself a Spartan by signing his NLI today.

Player Profile

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6’3″/200 pounds

Hometown: Annaheim, California

High School: St. John Bosco

247Sports Composite ranking: 4-Star, No. 216 nationally

Analysis: Houser was the prized possession of this recruiting class. A top performer at the Elite 11 competitions, Houser showed why he was such a valuable quarterback to the Spartans. He will have the ability to sit behind Payton Thorne for a year or two before I expect him to take this program over and be the next face of Spartan football.

Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!

More!

Michigan State football 4-Star Dillon Tatum signs NLI

Recommended Stories