QB Justyce Law finds different ways to lead Stratford to fourth straight win

Stratford senior Justyce Law believes he already has done enough to earn a college football scholarship but he's willing to do more.

And on a soggy Thursday night in a home game against Maplewood, the quarterback did just that. With the first half played in a steady downpour, the Spartans were unable to get its passing game going so Law showed off his versatility and helped the Spartans hold off the pesky Panthers.

Then as the rain subsided in the second half and Law was able to launch the passing game he promptly led Stratford to a 40-20 win.

It was the fourth straight win for Stratford (5-3, 2-1 Region 5-3A). Maplewood (0-8, 0-2) is still seeking its first win under first-year coach Chris Simpson.

What Law had already done to this point, which is garnering attention from more and more college recruiters, was lead Beech to the TSSAA Class 6A state championship game in 2022 before transferring to Stratford this season to play for his dad Anthony Law and turn the Spartans from the 2-9 team in 2022 to 5-3 this season after Thursday's victory.

"The way I played tonight just comes from being an athlete and being the leader that I am," Justyce said. "I've always been a leader. I've just got to go out here and help these guys any way I can. I think I deserve some of the attention I am starting to get from recruiters. Coming off a state championship (game appearance) last year with Beech and sacrificing by leaving Beech to come over here to a 2-9 team and try to help them out; I think I should be looked at more."

Law, who is 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, only has been offered by Maryville College. However, he is being recruited by North Alabama, Tennessee State and the University of Indianapolis.

What Law did against Maplewood outside of his normal quarterbacking duties was get Stratford out of trouble by punting out of his own end zone 47 yards to the Maplewood 48 at a point in the game when the Panthers were trailing by just 20-12.

After Stratford missed its first two extra point kicks Law was responsible for scoring back-to-back two-point conversions to keep Maplewood at bay.

Law, who was just 3-of-12 passing for 34 yards in the first half, completed 7-of-8 passes including two for touchdowns in the second half after the rain had stopped. He finished the game 10-of-20 passing for 130 yards.

"It was a little hard to get the passing game going in the first half, it was a little slick," Law said. "I just wasn't getting the ball to the guys like I needed to. But I found other ways to help the team."

STRATFORD HIRES ANTHONY LAW: Anthony Law named next Stratford football coach

For the season Law has completed 108-of-212 passes for 1,811 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has rushed for 343 yards and six TDs.

Anthony Law was named the coach at Stratford in June. With his son's help Anthony Law has made significant strides with the Spartans.

"I don't know if (Justyce's) skills come from being a coach's son because this is my first time coaching him," Anthony Law said. "He's just a football player. And the things he did tonight along with being a quarterback, we understand that he's able to do those things and we count on him to do them."

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X, formerly the Twitter platform @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Justyce Law leads Stratford to fourth straight win