Justin Fields Highlights: Buckeyes QB is an eye-opener | NFL Draft 2021 prospects
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is getting a lot of hype ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, check out his college highlights from his days as a Buckeye.
Justin Fields impressed onlookers during his pro day on Tuesday with a speedy 40-yard dash time.
Browns GM Andrew Berry watched Baron Browning and Pete Werner put on a show
Teams like the Rams, Cowboys and 49ers get boost by getting better players or healthy ones as league's offseason unfolds with several surprises.
The Jaguars coach had the chance to scout some of his former players as he and GM Trent Baalke were in Columbus for OSU's pro day.
There are a handful of potential Steelers prospects at the Ohio State pro day.
Ohio State has not been known for producing high-quality quarterbacks. Justin Fields could start to turn that perception around. While Dwayne Haskins is still young, he’s the latest flop out of Columbus, with Washington releasing him before the end of his second season with the club. The Football Team selected Haskins at No. 15 overall [more]
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discusses the latest round of news coming from the latest round of negotiations between the Mets and Francisco Lindor about a contract extension, with the Mets reportedly offering close to $325 million for 10 years, and Lindor's camp supposedly countering with 12 years for $385 million.
SNY's Steve Gelbs and Todd Zeile share their thoughts and reactions to the 10 year, $341 million contract extension between the Mets and Francisco Lindor, including what it means to Lindor's teammates as the 2021 season gets started.
The Jets could have a tough NFL Draft decision on their hands after QB Justin Fields dazzled at his Ohio State Pro Day on Tuesday.
Joel Klatt ranks Justin Fields as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft. This guy is an alpha. He’s got a great skill set, athleticism, all those things that you love, Joel Klatt. Fields competition for the No. 1 quarterback spot is none other than Clemson's Trevor Lawrence
You know the names at the top: Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. How does the board stack up?
FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt ranks Sam Ehlinger among his top 10 quarterbacks in this draft class. In 2020, Ehlinger totaled 2,566 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. Ehlinger landed at No. 8 overall, just ahead of Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Stanford’s Davis Mills
Justin Fields. QB2.
See highlights from 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Kyle Pitts' 12 touchdown season for the Florida Gators.
As the NFL Draft comes closer the buzz surrounding Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is reaching deafening levels. Without the NFL Combine and with NFL Teams unable to hold individual workouts with players the emphasis on Pro Day became enormous. Wednesday inside Florida's indoor practice facility would be the one opportunity Pitts had to show NFL teams what kind of player he was.