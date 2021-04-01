Justin Fields Highlights: Buckeyes QB is an eye-opener | NFL Draft 2021 prospects

GlobeNewswire

AURORA, Colo., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Harvest Company made history in 2014 by opening the first adult use marijuana store in Denver. In March, they made history again by being awarded Colorado’s first adult use delivery permit. Delivery is an exciting new frontier for the cannabis industry. Though cannabis deliveries are approved statewide in Colorado, local municipalities must opt into the program. Aurora is the first and currently the only city that has approved delivery, and the very first delivery license went to the locally-owned and Aurora-based Colorado Harvest Company: www.ColoradoHarvestCompany.com. Co-founder and CEO Tim Cullen is grateful for the opportunity to be first to market: “Paving the way for what delivery looks like in Colorado is important to consumers and regulators." Cullen is looking forward to other markets, including Denver, opening this summer. Things to know about delivery in Aurora: Only Aurora residents 21 + can place orders for delivery.Orders are paid for at the time of transaction - drivers carry no cash.Orders are limited to 1oz of cannabis flower, 8g of concentrate or 800mg of edibles (mixed and matched up to those limits).Orders can be placed through the Colorado Harvest Company website at www.coloradoharvestcompany.comAdditional regulations and FAQ’s that can be found at http://coloradoharvestcompany.com/aurora-cannabis-dispensary-delivery/ About Colorado Harvest CompanyColorado Harvest Company (CHC) is one of Denver’s oldest and most respected dispensary operators. CHC has been a part of the changing landscape of marijuana rules and regulations since opening the doors in 2009. In addition to the bricks and mortar locations found in Denver and Aurora, CHC offers carry out windows to promote social distancing as well as delivery to customers in certain areas. Colorado Harvest Company has long been recognized as a local favorite for their Exotic line up of in-house strains as well as their collaborations with many well recognized brands in the space. CONTACT: Contact Information: Alex Person +1-720-485-4858