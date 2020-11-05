QB Josh McCown agrees to sign with Houston Texans
The Texans have agreed to sign former SMU and Sam Houston State quarterback Josh McCown, according to a tweet from Mike McCartney, who is McCown’s agent. The transaction has not yet been reflected in documents from the NFL but should be made official made the end of business on Thursday afternoon. McCown will be on his 12th NFL team, offseason/preseason or otherwise. The 41-year-old from Jacksonville, Texas, was recently with the Eagles since 2019. The Texans already have A.J. McCarron on the roster as franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson’s backup.