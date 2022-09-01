QB Josh Dobbs could see ‘package of plays’ this year

The Cleveland Browns made it very clear that QB Jacoby Brissett would start in place of QB Deshaun Watson if/when a suspension was leveled against the former Houston Texans. They showed little interest in QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who just took a huge pay cut to stay in San Francisco, and traded away QB Baker Mayfield for pennies on the dollar.

Even as QB Josh Dobbs played very well in preseason and some fans clamored for him to start, Brissett’s spot was left unchallenged.

In his lone playing time in the preseason, Cleveland’s temporary starter was 13 for 23 for 109 yards and an interception. Brissett’s receivers didn’t help him much.

Dobbs, on the other hand, completed 66% of his passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions during his three games of action. He also had seven rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown and an exhilarating scramble for a two-point conversion.

It is that versatility that could get him on the field in certain packages according to Browns HC Kevin Stefanski:

#Browns Stefanski said QB Joshua Dobbs has the capability of running a package of plays in a game. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 1, 2022

Unlike college, running different quarterbacks on the field is rare in the NFL but can be useful in specific moments. While Brissett has had a lot of starting experience in his young career, Dobbs has seen minimal time on the field. Having the faster, elusive Dobbs coming in as a change-of-pace quarterback would be interesting on rare occasions.

