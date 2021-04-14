QB Josh Dobbs agrees to 1-year contract with Steelers

The competition for the backup quarterback spot just got a little more interesting. According to NFL agent Mike McCartney, Josh Dobbs is coming back to the Steelers on a one-year contract.

This means Pittsburgh will have to sort between Dobbs, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins for the two spots on the depth chart behind Ben Roethlisberger. It also means the Steelers will have one more player they know to help bolster offensive depth.

