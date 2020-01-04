QB Josh Allen has Bills' longest run of season, catches TD on Buffalo's first playoff drive

The Buffalo Bills weren’t tiptoeing into their playoff opener.

The Bills made a statement on their first drive that they planned to empty the playbook. And most of their creativity included quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills got the opening kickoff of Saturday’s wild-card playoff game at the Houston Texans. On the first drive, Allen took a quarterback sweep and ran 42 yards. It was the longest run play of the Bills’ season, and it came from the quarterback on their first postseason drive.

Then the Bills went deep into the playbook for a touchdown. They ran what looked like a jet sweep to receiver John Brown, but Brown pulled up and threw back across the field to Allen. The pass wobbled but Allen was so wide open it didn’t matter. He caught it and lunged into the end zone. The extra point gave the Bills a 7-0 lead.

Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) is the second QB with a rush and reception of 15+ yards in a playoff game since 1975.



The other? @ProFootballHOF John Elway, who did so in Super Bowl XXII.#BillsMafia | @BuffaloBills — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 4, 2020

The Bills were looking for their first playoff win this century. They made it clear early on they were willing to use whatever tricks they had in their bag to try and knock off the Texans.

Quarterback Josh Allen caught a touchdown pass to begin his first career playoff start. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

