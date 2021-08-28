QB Jordan Love will start Packers’ preseason finale vs. Bills

#Packers QB Jordan Love will start today's preseason game against the #Bills, I'm told. Officially back after missing last week's game with a minor shoulder strain. Coach Matt LaFleur said this week Love could play into the third quarter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2021

Jordan Love will be under center for the Green Bay Packers on Saturday in Buffalo.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Love will start at quarterback for the Packers in the preseason finale against the Bills.

Coach Matt LaFleur is expecting Love to play at least the first half and possibly even into the third quarter.

Love started the preseason opener against the Houston Texans but departed at halftime after suffering an injury to his right shoulder. He missed all of last week, including a preseason game against the New York Jets, but he will return for one last chance to impress during the exhibition schedule.

Love, a 2020 first-round pick, is the backup behind NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is in Buffalo but won’t play Saturday.

Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert is expected to finish the game. The Packers released Jake Dolegala on Friday, signaling Love’s readiness to play against the Bills.

Love completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut two weeks ago.

The Packers are expected to sit most of the team’s veteran players against the Bills. Sean McDermott’s team, however, will play some starters to begin the contest, including quarterback Josh Allen.

