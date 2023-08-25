QB Jimmell McFalls tosses 3 TDs as Hirschi shuts out Clint in season opener

ANDREWS — Hirschi lived by the big play Thursday night.

With possessions limited by Clint’s ball-control offense, the Huskies made the most out of their moments with the ball in a 34-0 victory at the Mustang Bowl.

The Huskies ran just 26 plays from scrimmage that weren’t wiped out by a penalty. Meanwhile, the Huskies played a bend-but-don’t-break defense, keeping Clint out of the end zone.

“We had a hard time getting off the field on defense,” Hirschi coach Lawrence Johnson said. “We hung in there and fought, but we have to do a better job of getting off the field on third down. They had some long drives that ended up in no points.”

The Huskies (1-0) only had 266 yards of offense but averaged more than 10 yards per play.

Quarterback Jimmell McFalls completed 6 of 14 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Corby Wingfield. Wingfield led the Huskies with 70 receiving yards on three receptions. Preston Pitts also had a 27-yard TD reception. Da’Kendrick Jones caught two passes for 51 yards.

KD Worthy led the Huskies’ rushing attack, totaling 108 yards and a score on six carries. Most of those yards came on a 78-yard TD jaunt for the Huskies’ final score. Javian Frazier had a 2-yard TD run.

The Huskies played behind the sticks often during the game due to several penalties.

“We have to clean that up. We’re fortunate that didn’t hurt us more,” Johnson said. “We’re going to play some teams where those penalties will cost us. We have one next week with Brock. We can’t have those mistakes against Brock.”

