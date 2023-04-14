QB Jeff Driskel had tryout for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could be adding another quarterback to their roster as they begin their offseason program. The NFL transaction report on Thursday showed they had former Houston Texans and Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel in for a tryout.

Driskel has bounced around in the NFL since 2016 when he was drafted in the sixth round by the San Francisco 49ers.

After getting cut before the season in 2016, he landed with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played through 2018, although his only games played were in 2018. He started three games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, appeared in three for the Denver Broncos and then eight games (two starts) over the last two years with the Texans.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has completed 59.2% of his passes in his career for 2,228 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He is 1-9 in 10 career starts.

With Colt McCoy possibly limited when minicamp and OTAs begin and Kyler Murray coming off a torn ACL, the Cardinals likely will want another quarterback to get practice reps.

We will see in the days and weeks to come if they sign Driskel.

