QB Jayden Maiava decommits from Georgia after one day commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost their commitment from transfer QB Jayden Maiava as he flipped from Georgia to the USC Trojans. Maiava was only a Bulldog for a day as he is now heading for Southern California

Maiava, who is ranked as a four-star transfer, just finished his redshirt freshman season. He was slated to compete for the second string quarterback against Gunner Stockton.

Maiava was supposed to be the fourth scholarship quarterback on Georgia’s roster. Now, Georgia football will have to look elsewhere. The former three-star recruit helped UNLV go 8-5 in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback passed for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season. Maiava also added 277 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Jayden Maiava has an intriguing combination of arm strength and starting experience. The USC transfer commitment is ranked as the No. 120 player in the transfer portal and the No. 18 quarterback, per 247Sports.

The Bulldogs could still work on recruiting Maiava back to Athens or they could add a different name from the transfer portal. The Bulldogs, who lost Brock Vandagriff to the portal, look like they want to add at least one more experienced quarterback.

Either way, the starting quarterback for the 2024 season is Carson Beck and anyone that comes to Georgia will be behind him. Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, and Colter Ginn will all compete for playing time underneath Beck. One of those guys could see playing time soon as Beck is a senior and will likely enter the NFL draft after this season. Georgia is still looking to figure out its quarterback situation for the 2025 season.

