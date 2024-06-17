QB Jayden Daniels is the Commanders’ biggest reason for optimism in 2024

The Washington Commanders have many reasons to be excited about the future: A new owner, a new general manager, a new head coach, over 20 new free agents and a highly-touted draft class led by a dynamic quarterback.

All of those reasons should excite fans. But quarterback Jayden Daniels is the greatest reason for optimism in 2024 and beyond.

The No. 2 overall pick comes to a franchise with a solid nucleus of talent and a coaching staff built to aid in his development. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is a former college quarterback and college and NFL head coach. New assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Brian Johnson is a former college quarterback and NFL offensive coordinator. Quarterback coach Tavita Pritchard and assistant quarterback coach David Blough each started at quarterback in college.

Additionally, Daniels’ expected backup is a former No. 2 overall pick himself: Marcus Mariota.

Pro Football Focus recently a reason for optimism for all 32 NFL teams. PFF picked Daniels for the Commanders:

Washington selected LSU’s Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in this year’s draft. He’s the face of a new regime that has overhauled its roster with hopes of competing sooner rather than later. Daniels enters the NFL as one of the best athletes at the quarterback position. He led all FBS quarterbacks in overall grade and rushing yards last season while finishing second in passing grade. He also holds the Power Five record with a career 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate (minimum of 600 dropbacks). The Commanders finally have a franchise quarterback.

That last line: The Commanders finally have a franchise quarterback. That statement alone is enough to create genuine excitement for long-suffering fans. However, most fans also proceed with caution. They’ve seen others who were supposed to be the franchise savior.

This time, it’s different, though. Sure, there is no guarantee of success for Daniels. But it will not be because the organization set him up to fail. And with his talent and work ethic combined with the organization doing everything possible to support his development, you like your chances.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire