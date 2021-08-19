QB James Morgan, a Green Bay native, does Jets chant right outside Packers facility | Jets Preseason
Jets QB James Morgan talks with Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley about being a Green Bay native and how thrilled he is practicing in their facility as a New York Jet. He also discusses growing up watching Brett Favre, which is why he chose to wear No. 4. Lastly he belts out a big J-E-T-S chant right outside of the Packers facility.