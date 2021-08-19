QB James Morgan, a Green Bay native, does Jets chant right outside Packers facility | Jets Preseason

Axios

While the drama in Kabul was unfolding over the weekend, CIA director Bill Burns was on a six-day trip to the Middle East.Why it matters: The CIA and the rest of the U.S. intelligence community have been highly criticized in recent days for an apparent intelligence failure over the swift Taliban takeover. The fact that Burns was on an overseas trip suggests the agency didn't think a collapse was imminent.