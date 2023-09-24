QB Jalen Milroe showed Alabama football he's a leader worth following. Let all naysayers know

The defender had an open path and free shot at Jalen Milroe, and anyone watching could see it coming from a mile away. The Alabama football quarterback didn't care, though. He was going to stay in the pocket and make the throw.

So, as the Ole Miss defender leveled him, Milroe launched the ball. He hit freshman receiver Jalen Hale in the end zone for the touchdown.

Milroe didn't get up right away, but soon he popped up and was celebrating with his teammates. Milroe got the wind knocked out of him, he said.

Then Milroe went to the sideline and to his friend, cornerback Terrion Arnold.

"Bro, you OK?" Arnold asked.

"LANK baby," Milroe responded, which stands for Let All Naysayers Know.

"That just shows the type of person he is and the type of character he has to put his body on the line for the team," Arnold said postgame.

Nick Saban named Milroe the starting quarterback this past Monday, giving the third-year quarterback a vote of confidence. It's one thing for the coach to view a quarterback as worthy of the starting spot. It's another thing for the players to do that and put their trust in him.

Milroe gave them plenty of reasons to do so Saturday as No. 12 Alabama beat No. 16 Ole Miss 24-10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Through his toughness and ability to respond to adversity, Milroe showed he's not only a quarterback worth starting but a quarterback worth following.

He finished the day having completed 17 of 21 passes (81%) for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

After Milroe threw the interception in the first half in the red zone, he could have gotten frustrated and unraveled. He didn't, though.

"It’s all about our mental toughness, playing one play at a time," Milroe said. "It’s all about how you respond."

Sure Milroe makes mistakes and has turned the ball over in all but one of his starts, but he continues to fight. Against Texas A&M in 2022, when he started his first game, Milroe had three turnovers. All came in the first half, though. Against Texas, he threw his second interception of the game but still rallied to throw another touchdown.

"Just keep executing and believing and trusting in what you’re doing so you can continue to distribute the ball where you need to, which I think he’s grown and done a really good job of that," Nick Saban said.

That ability to make mistakes and keep slinging the football anyway not only helps Alabama win football games, but it also provides an excellent example for teammates to follow when others inevitably commit blunders that happen over the course of a football season.

The toughness Milroe displayed on that touchdown throw wasn't lost on his teammates either, all over the roster. They notice when he stays in the pocket to make a play or when he's willing to lower his shoulder to punish a defender.

"He's tough," linebacker Chris Braswell. "He's tough. He’s been in the weight room."

He's done more than visit the weight room, though. He's a regular, and he dominates. Milroe does things in the weight room many quarterbacks can't. He lifts with Braswell, who has seen Milroe clean about 400 pounds.

Whether it's in the weight room or on the football field, Milroe has shown he's got the right stuff to lead the Crimson Tide. In case the naysayers haven't heard, let them all know.

