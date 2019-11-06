QB Jake Luton ready for his final shot at the Washington Huskies

2019 has been a tremendous season for Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton.

He has been healthy and it has paid off. The Washington Huskies (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) game will be his ninth start of the season. He has never done that before in a college football uniform. Luton played in eight games as a redshirt freshman at Idaho in 2015. Last year with Oregon State he played in eight games and started five.

His numbers in 2019 are impressive. A quarterback rating of 148.17 completing 60 percent of his passes with 19 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Luton is particularly pumped about playing the Huskies for his final time. The Marysville, Washington-native has never defeated UW. Luton attended Marysville-Pilchuck High School so he watched the Purple and Gold closely growing up.

This game is personal.

We're excited, we're ready to go. We are rolling right now in the right direction but we still have some stuff to prove. We've got a real good team coming in and we have a good opportunity to get a good win against a really good team and we couldn't be more excited.

Luton isn't the only beaver looking for a win over Washington. None of the current players on the roster have a win over the Huskies. In the last seven games between Washington and Oregon State, UW is 7-0. The last win by the Beavers was a 38-21 victory in 2011 in Corvallis.

Luton and the Beavers also recognize the national relevance of this showdown on Friday night:

It's pretty fun playing on national TV. Kind of a prime time game and coming back from being on the road for a long time under the lights. Reser will be rockin' so it will be fun.

The oddsmakers say the visiting Huskies are 10.5 point favorites but that doesn't seem to matter to Luton and the 2019 Beavers.

Story continues

They don't care about that but they have been underdogs in every game this season except for Cal Poly, an FCS school. They also know the bowl game rumors are begin to float around the state of Oregon. At 4-4 and 3-2 in the Pac-12 North, Oregon State needs two more wins in their final four games to qualify for a bowl game.

No doubt Luton wouldn't mind a 13th game in this his final run on the field as an Oregon State Beaver.

QB Jake Luton ready for his final shot at the Washington Huskies originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest