QB Jacob Eason trying out for Packers at rookie minicamp

The Packers are taking a look at a quarterback with a bit of pro experience this weekend.

Via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, Jacob Eason is participating at Green Bay's rookie minicamp.

Eason, 26, was a Colts fourth-round pick in 2020 and served as the team’s third-string QB as a rookie. He then won the backup QB job for Indianapolis in 2021 over Sam Ehlinger out of training camp but was waived in October.

Eason has also spent time with the Seahawks, Panthers, 49ers, and Giants.

He’s appeared in two career games — both coincidentally against the Rams as an injury replacement. He has completed 5-of-10 passes for 84 yards with two interceptions.

The Packers currently have just Jordan Love and Sean Clifford on their roster at quarterback, so there could be an opportunity for Eason to stay with Green Bay as its third QB if all goes well this weekend.