QB Jacob Eason leaves Washington early, will enter NFL draft Washington quarterback Jacob Eason high fives fans as he leaves the field with the Apple Cup after an NCAA college football game against Washington State, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Seattle. Washington won 31-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.

Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status.

''I want to thank everyone at the UW - my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans - for making these last two years so memorable,'' Eason said in a statement. ''I'm very happy that I was able to come home and play for the Dawgs, and will always be grateful.''

Eason was a five-star recruit out of nearby Lake Stevens, Washington, who opted to go across the country to play at Georgia. He started as a freshman for the Bulldogs but lost the job to Jake Fromm during his sophomore season after suffering an injury in the season opener.

Eason sat out the 2018 season after transferring to Washington and beat out Jake Haener for the starting job during fall camp in August.

Eason completed 64.2% of his passes and had standout games early in the season against Eastern Washington, BYU and Arizona. His best game may have come in a loss to Oregon, in which Eason was 23 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

''We wish Jacob nothing but the best,'' Washington coach Jimmy Lake said. ''He was a terrific teammate who worked very hard in his two years as a Husky. I'm looking forward to watching him succeed at the next level.''

