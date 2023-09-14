QB Jack Miller, WR Kahleil Jackson back for Florida football against No. 9 Tennessee

Florida football is heading into its SEC opener against No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday at The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN) as healthy as it has been all season.

Wide receiver Kahleil Jackson and backup quarterback Jack Miller are among players returning healthy for the Florida Gators against the Tennessee Vols.

Jackson sat out last week's game against McNeese State with a lower body injury, while Miller returned to practice this week after sitting out UF's first two games with a strain in his throwing shoulder.

Miller lost the starting quarterback job to Graham Mertz in fall camp but brings more experience to the overall quarterback room, having made one career start against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

“He’s been able to participate all week," Napier said. "He’s done a good job. He certainly benefits our team when he’s out there.”

Miller is listed as second on the depth chart at quarterback behind Mertz, ahead of sophomore Max Brown and walk-on Micah Leon, who both played in the second half last week against McNeese.

Florida depth chart week 3 against Tennessee #Gators pic.twitter.com/YDFr1gG2ug — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 13, 2023

Earlier this week, Florida confirmed starting center Kingsley Eguakun would be back after sitting out UF's first two games with a leg injury.

The only three players on UF's injury report are tight end Tony Livingston (upper body, out), wide receiver Thai Bowman (lower body, questionable) and linebacker Ja'Markis Weston (upper body, questionable).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators get players back from injury against Tennessee Vols