QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

A.J. McCarron was the backup quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2020, and actually ended up making a bonus for his play amid the 4-12 season.

Of course, the bonus was $316, according to data from the NFLPA, which released its annual bonus data per the NFL Management Council’s numbers.

McCarron played two snaps for Houston in 2020. In Week 14 at Chicago, he took a sack on a fourth-and-goal. In Week 17, against the Tennessee Titans in the season finale at NRG Stadium, McCarron threw a 20-yard pass out of punt formation that kept Houston’s drive alive, which ended with a 43-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.

Although McCarron didn’t see the field much last season, he was part of a quarterback room that Deshaun Watson felt enabled him to be a better signal caller.

“The conversations I have with A.J. McCarron, T.J. Yates, Josh McCown, my QB coach Quincy Avery,” Watson said on Dec. 2, 2020. “All of us all on the same page of what we want to do for this system, what we need to do to be successful as an offense.”

McCarron is currently a free agent.