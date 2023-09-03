QB Ian Kipp of Mentor effective in Case's season-opening win at Thiel

Sep. 3—While the defense did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Case Western Reserve football team in a 14-0 season-opening shutout victory under the lights at Thiel on Sept. 2, quarterback Ian Kipp took his major first steps as the Spartans' quarterback of the future.

The Mentor graduate did not start the game for Coach Greg Debeljak — Kipp entered the game on the Spartans' second series after senior Alex Fromberg started — and was solid in directing the offense to two touchdowns while showing off his throwing and running abilties.

Kipp and Fromberg battled throughout training camp with no clear winner emerging. Debeljak said after his team's Aug. 25 scrimmage against John Carroll the competition might continue in the early portion of the season until one separated himself.

Whether or not Kipp did that against Thiel is up for debate.

A comparison of the two QBs from Sept. 2:

Kipp finished 8 of 15 passing for 150 yards and two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He directed two long scoring drives. The first scoring drive — on Kipp's first series of the game — in the first quarter was eight plays and 80 yards. It was capped when Kipp threw a 5-yard TD to Alec Angello. The second drive was in the second quarter and was seven plays and 87 yards. On that drive, Kipp threw a 46-yard TD to wide receiver Noah Coyne, an NDCL graduate.

Fromberg finished the game 4 of 10 for 50 yards and no TDs or interceptions.

Kipp was effective as a runner vs. Thiel. He rushed for a game-high 51 yards on seven carries. He was the QB on Case's first three drives of the second half until Fromberg got a series late in the third quarter.

"We've been rotating them equally," said Debeljak about his QBs during training camp after his team's scrimmage vs. John Carroll Aug. 25. "I could see extending (the QB competition) until somebody grabs it. I trust both of them to do the right thing."

The good news for the Case coaching staff is that until the QB position plays itself out, the defense seems well-prepared to carry its fair share.

The shutout was the program's fist since 2021. Thiel managed just 190 yards of total offense, and the Case defense forced two turnovers, including a fumble recovery by Mentor graduate and defensive back D.J. Wolf, who made six tackles and broke up a pass. Marco Toth, another Mentor grad, had three tackles, one for loss, and a sack. Kaden Tong led the team with nine tackles and three sacks.