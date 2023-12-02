QB Henry Hasselbeck decommits from Michigan State football, leaves door open for return

Xaverian quarterback Henry Hasselbeck leads the team toward the student section at the conclusion of the Division 1 state title game versus St. John's Prep at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Henry Hasselbeck has joined the list of Michigan State football recruits to decommit this fall.

Hasselbeck, a three-star quarterback and son of former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck, announced Friday night he was withdrawing his pledge to the Spartans.

"With all that has changed, I believe it is wise for me to start my recruiting process over again," he wrote on social media.

"Michigan State is still a strong consideration for me. I had a great first conversation with Coach Brian Lindgren and I look forward to getting to know him and the new Michigan State staff better."

Lindgren is new coach Jonathan Smith's offensive coordinator.

Henry Hasselbeck joins CB Camren Campbell, S Reggie Powers III, WR/CB Syair Torrence, OL Andrew Dennis and OL Logan Bennett as decommits since former head coach Mel Tucker was suspended in September and later fired.

Hasselbeck led Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, Massachusetts) to a state title and is rated the 66th QB in the class by 247Sports Composite rankings.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football recruiting: QB Henry Hasselbeck decommits