QB Griffin survives cuts for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens opted to keep quarterback Robert Griffin III on their 53-man roster after the cut deadline came and passed Saturday afternoon.

In doing so, the Ravens will carry three quarterbacks on their roster for the first time since 2009. Griffin joins starter Joe Flacco and rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson.

Instead of parting with Griffin, the Ravens waived wide receiver Breshad Perriman, marking the first time the team has split with a first-round pick before the expiration of his rookie contract. The Ravens selected him No. 26 overall in 2015.

Griffin was held out of the Ravens' final pre-season game on Thursday night. He told reporters afterward that he felt as if he was in "no man's land" while awaiting his fate.

"I put my best foot forward (this pre-season)," Griffin said. "You go out there and you're effective, and that's all you can ask for. There's no stress or worry on my end because I know I went out there and showed them that I'm ready to go. We'll see what they decide (ahead of cut-down day)."

Griffin was out of the league last season after inconsistency and injuries marked his early career with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns following his No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He was signed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract by the Ravens after an offseason workout, with only the $100,000 signing bonus guaranteed.

Griffin, 28, completed 27 of 41 passes (65.9 percent) for 243 yards with two touchdowns and one interception this pre-season.

The recent play of Jackson helped to cast doubt on Griffin's future with Baltimore, though coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday, "There's no doubt you want Robert Griffin on your team."

