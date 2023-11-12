QB Graham Mertz breaks Tim Tebow’s record in loss to LSU

On Saturday, Florida quarterback Graham Mertz set the program record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception, passing Tim Tebow’s mark of 203, according to Swamp247.

Mertz might not be a Heisman contender, but he’s worked his way back into being a pro prospect. He’s one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football, and he hasn’t thrown an interception since the Kentucky game.

Missouri’s Brady Cook currently holds the SEC record with 345 consecutive snaps. His streak came to an end against LSU earlier in the year. At his current pace of 33.7 attempts per game, Mertz would have to return for another year at UF to break that record.

Florida only has two more games left on the regular season schedule, and the loss to Arkansas put bowl eligibility in serious doubt. If the Gators can upset No. 11 Missouri or No. 4 Florida State, Mertz will get to play three more games. He’ll be breaking his own record until he throws another interception.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire