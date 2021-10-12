QB Geno Smith’s experience with Seahawks is real advantage for Seattle

Every NFL team’s worst nightmare is watching a starting quarterback go down with an injury and the Seattle Seahawks experienced just that Thursday night. Now that QB Russell Wilson has undergone surgery to repair his injured finger and will be out for a while, it’s backup quarterback Geno Smith’s time to shine.

Fortunately for Seattle, the veteran signal-caller’s history and experience with the team is a real advantage for the Seahawks.

“He’s been through everything that we have done, and he’s gone every step of the way with Russ, they have been shoulder to shoulder through the process,” Carroll said on Monday afternoon. “He has been a great help to Russ, a great sounding board for Russ, and he’s just been an asset.”

Because Wilson has suffered virtually no injuries throughout his career, the Seahawks have rarely ever had to turn to a backup. But now that they will, Carroll is ultra-confident in what Smith brings to the table.

“What he’s done also is that he’s prepared to play every single week that we have ever been out here,” Carroll explained. “He’s always been prepared to go, always worked hard at it, knew how important it was to do that, and he embraced the role of it. You can see it, look at how sharp he was for jumping in there. He was prepared to do that.”

Smith’s next test will be in Pittsburgh this Sunday night in prime time when the Seahawks square off against the Steelers.

