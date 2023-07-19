QB update: Is there a frontrunner?

When a new head coach enters the SEC, his first appearance at SEC Media Days is usually filled with plenty of exciting questions.

Hugh Freeze’s experience was no different as he took the stage for the first time as Auburn’s head coach on Tuesday at Grand Hyatt in Nashville. One topic of discussion was the ongoing quarterback battle between incumbent Robby Ashford and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Freeze admitted that he has not seen Thorne throw with his own eyes yet, but is pleased with the competition he brings to the room, as well as his exhibited leadership.

“Obviously, we want to create competition in the room. That’s why we brought in Payton (Thorne), who’s had great experiences,” Freeze said Tuesday. “I think what he adds to that room right now is incredible leadership. One of the first things he did was come in and say, ‘Coach, is there any way someone can give me a sheet of paper that has a picture of everyone that works in this building because I want to learn everyone’s name? That’s the type of leader he is.”

On the other side, Freeze says that Ashford is valuable to the program and has responded well to the competition.

“We’ve challenged Robby (Ashford) since I’ve been here to elevate what comes with being the quarterback at Auburn,” Freeze said. “And I think he’s responding, mostly positive with that.”

Advertisement

It is clear that the competition will be between Ashford and Thorne, but when will the competition be decided? Freeze documents the plan that he, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, and offensive analyst Kent Austin are orchestrating.

“We’ve got to have a 10-day plan with three guys getting some reps and then it’s got to go down to two guys, and hopefully all of them will handle the competition aspects of it well, but that’ll tell us a lot about that,” Freeze said.

Thorne joins the program after a three-year stint at Michigan State, where he passed for 49 touchdowns. Ashford returns for his second season at Auburn after throwing for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

More Football!

Auburn Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 21 Caleb Wooden

Hugh Freeze updates status of Daquayvious Sorey

Photo Gallery: Auburn's time at the SEC Media Days podium in Nashville

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire