A QB expert explains why Dwayne Haskins will learn a ton from his debut

Quarterback expert Paul Troth joined Redskins 100 Monday to discuss his takeaways from Dwayne Haskins' preseason debut against the Browns.



The Redskins unleashed first-round pick Dwayne Haskins Thursday in Cleveland, and the Ohio State product showed the fans exactly why the Redskins were so high on him. His raw talents were on display from the get-go, but two interceptions on the night claimed most of the national headlines.





"Of all the rookie quarterbacks that went out there Thursday night, he's going to learn the most, because he has the most tape to learn from", Troth told NBC Sports Washington.

All three first-round quarterback selections saw the field. Number one overall selection Kyler Murray showed off the elusiveness that made Arizona move on from Josh Rosen after just one season, and in the Meadowlands, Giants' rookie Daniel Jones surprisingly played exceptionally well in his single drive against the Jets, going 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The difference between the situations for all three signal-callers is that Kyler Murray is expected to be the guy from Day 1, Jones is expected to fill the void of Eli Manning when the Giants feel his time is done at the helm, and Haskins can take his time learning the pro-game.

Haskins showed off his mobility in his limited playing time, giving Redskins fans a glimpse of a facet of his game that wasn't highly touted going into the draft.

"I think he's going to grow tremendously from this week to Thursday night because you're only as good as your last game," Troth added.

With veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum providing insight to Haskins, as well as the knowledge that Alex Smith can provide to him day-in and day-out, the future is looking bright in the nation's capital.

