QB Dylan Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in 2024, commits to Georgia

Dylan Raiola initially committed to Ohio State last year, but he decommitted from the Buckeyes in December

2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola, seen here at Ohio State in 2022, committed to Georgia on Monday. (Adam Cairns/USA Today)

The top-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class is headed to Athens.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola announced on Monday that he had committed to Georgia. The 6-foot-3 prospect out of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, is his class's No. 1 ranked Rivals.com recruit.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

“There’s a culture and a standard that I was attracted to,” Raiola said, via ESPN. “The more time that went by, the stronger I felt about Georgia and ultimately led to this decision.”

Raiola drew interest from plenty of other top programs across the country, including Alabama, Baylor, Nebraska, USC, Texas and TCU. Raiola even committed to Ohio State last May but de-committed from the Buckeyes in December.

Raiola threw for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions last season as a junior in Arizona. His dad, Dominic Raiola, spent 14 seasons in the NFL as the Detroit Lions’ center and is close friends with longtime Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who also went to Georgia.

The Bulldogs are fresh off their second straight national championship earlier this year under coach Kirby Smart. Raiola is the second Rivals.com five-star recruit to commit to Georgia in the 2024 class, joining defensive back Peyton Woodyard. Georgia currently has the third-best class behind only Notre Dame and Michigan.

"Georgia's program isn't based off of one person or one position group," Raiola said, via ESPN. "I'm committed to growing and developing as a person and a student athlete. I'm excited to work with coach [Mike] Bobo and coach [Montgomery] VanGorder.