QB Drew Brees announces retirement

After 20 seasons in the NFL, quarterback Drew Brees announced that he would be hanging up the cleats.

On Sunday, Brees went to Instagram to announce his retirement in a video with his four children.

“After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally gonna retire. So he can spend more time with us! Yeah!!”

Brees was drafted by the Chargers in the second-round of the 2001 NFL draft. During his five years with the Bolts, he started in 58 games throwing for 12,348 yards, 80 touchdowns and 53 interceptions.

After hurting his shoulder in 2005, the team lost all confidence in Brees, leading to the decision to letting him walk in free agency. He then signed with the Saints, where he would spend the next 15 years of his career.

Brees went on to win a Super Bowl (XLIV), be named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year twice (2008, 2011) and earn 13 trips to the Pro Bowl.

Brees, 42, retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358) and ranks second all time in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%).

All in all, Brees is an all-time great quarterback and is one of the best players in Chargers history despite his time being cut short.