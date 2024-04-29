QB Drake Maye plans to learn from Patriots legend

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is excited to meet Tom Brady during his retirement ceremony with the organization in June. Maye also plans to do a little bit of learning from Brady when he has a chance.

The Patriots’ 2024 first-round draft pick will look to be a successful successor for Brady, following the failure of the Mac Jones era. The quarterback has already shown tremendous confidence in the Patriots offense by not buying into the notion that New England will be a tough place for a rookie quarterback to succeed.

Now, he is looking forward to learning from one of the greats ahead of his first NFL season.

Drake Maye says he’s looking forward to meeting Tom Brady on June 12. Maye said he wants to “pick his brain” when they get to meet. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 26, 2024

If there was ever a time to learn about the ins and outs of playing the quarterback position at the next level, this would be it. Hopefully, Maye will have a notebook handy.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire