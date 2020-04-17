QB drafted after Tom Brady pokes fun at former Patriots star in humorous tweet

The Washington Redskins were interested in a quarterback in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and they missed the greatest player in NFL history by three picks.

The New England Patriots took a chance on Tom Brady with the 199th overall pick in that draft. The decision was a franchise-altering one as Brady helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and 17 playoff appearances in 20 seasons with the team. He left the Patritos last month in free agency to begin a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Redskins, who could've selected Brady much earlier in the draft, came on the clock three picks later at No. 202. They chose Stanford quarterback Todd Husak, who had a little fun Thursday on Twitter, which was the 20th anniversary of he and Brady being drafted.

20 years ago today, the Patriots decided to draft Tom Brady over me, and I am guessing they regret it now. I would've re-signed for a 21st season with the Pats, and given them a hometown discount. — Todd Husak (@ToddHusak) April 16, 2020

Fans were quick to remind Husak that, unlike Brady, he's never lost a Super Bowl, and that his career completion percentage is better than the future Hall of Famer's. It's all in good fun, though.

Husak appeared in one game for the Redskins and completed both of his pass attempts for minus-2 yards.

The Redskins have drafted 10 quarterbacks since selecting Husak in 2000. Only Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins have enjoyed any real success, and in RG3's case it was only for his rookie campaign. Washington has reached the playoffs just four times since 2000, and it's still searching for a franchise quarterback.

Ironically, both the Patriots (Jarrett Stidham) and Redskins (Dwayne Haskins) likely are hoping that quarterbacks they drafted in 2019 lead them to a prosperous future.

