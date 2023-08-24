QB Deshaun Watson ‘taking ownership of the offense’ after full offseason of work

After over 700 days without playing, quarterback Deshaun Watson never looked comfortable in the offense for the Cleveland Browns in his six starts during the 2022 season. But this offseason feels different as Watson has looked more and more like the player he was in Houston.

Speaking on Wednesday before the team’s final preseason game Watson talked about how he is taking ownership of the offense this year.

“AVP and Kevin gave me the keys and they’re letting me control a lot of things that we do on the field, along with them play calling in the headset and being able to see things that I can check out too.”

This is a growing theme with the team as the coaching staff has said the same all offseason. It should give Browns fans excitement because they have wanted to have a franchise quarterback for so long and this guy is starting to look like the player they gave up so many picks for.

