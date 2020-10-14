QB Deshaun Watson says Texans ‘got to control’ Titans’ Jadeveon Clowney

It may be the first time the Houston Texans face their former 2014 No. 1 overall pick in Jadeveon Clowney, but the Tennessee Titans edge defender is no mystery to them.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson saw plenty of Clowney in practice from 2017-18, and he also saw how teams had to defend against the three-time Pro Bowler.

“You’ve got to control him,” Watson said. “You’ve got to get the ball out quick. You’ve got to be able to do things that the ball is out of my hands and getting into space. He can definitely disrupt the game. I’ve seen with my own eyes for two years. Seeing him and watching him in college and then watching him in the pros. Yeah, he’s a problem for sure. We’ve got to make sure that we know where he is at all times when he’s on the field.”

Clowney has not produced a sack for the Titans in his four games with his second team since the Texans traded him after the 2019 preseason. Since Clowney left Houston for the Seattle Seahawks, he has collected just 3.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

However, the Texans aren’t buying that Clowney is past his usefulness, and hope to get through Week 6 without their former Pro Bowler coming to life with edge disruption.