QB Deshaun Watson was ‘respectful’ when he reported to Texans training camp

Deshaun Watson made headlines on Sunday when he reported to Houston Texans training camp. The arrival of No. 4 marked the end of a six-month standoff between Watson and the AFC South club.

With the three-time Pro Bowler blinking in a stare down with the organization, there was some interest as to how he would comport himself rejoining a team he can’t wait to leave.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Watson actually was “respectful” when he showed up to Texans camp. However, the former 2017 first-round pick is still adamant that he wants to be traded and continue his pro football career in another NFL city.

When he reported to camp Sunday, Watson was respectful, but his demeanor reiterated he doesn’t want to be in Houston. The question is, will a team step up with the type of massive offer that would compel the #Texans to move him now? Watson also would have to waive his no-trade. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

The Texans’ first training camp practice is Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central Time. By reporting to camp, Watson avoids a fine of $50,000 per day.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year, $156 million contract in September of 2020. The 25-year-old will cost the Texans $15.94 million against the salary cap in 2021.