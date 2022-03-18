QB Deshaun Watson chooses the Browns with a trade expected to follow

The Cleveland Browns have repeatedly said that they envisioned Baker Mayfield returning in 2022 and having a bounce-back year for the team. Mayfield led the team to the playoffs in 2020 but struggled with injury and his performance in 2021 before undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason.

The team reportedly reiterated their plans to Mayfield’s agent during the NFL combine but the report noted they would continue to explore all their options.

The team did just that with reports now that the Browns have agreed to a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Following the grand jury not bringing criminal charges against Watson on Friday, interest in the 26-year-old franchise quarterback was high.

With a great offensive line and running game, along with the Saturday addition of WR Amari Cooper, Cleveland was attractive to Watson, who had a no-trade clause, but the team still had to make a deal with the Texans.

After earlier reports that he would no longer consider the Browns, Watson has reportedly told Houston that he will waive his no-trade clause to go to Cleveland while the two teams hammer out a trade:

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Watson will also get a record-setting guaranteed contract from Cleveland once a trade is completed.

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

In Watson, the Browns acquire a young quarterback that has been ascending since taking over in Houston midway through his rookie season. He has led the Texans to the playoffs twice, in 2018 and 2019, including a wild card victory over the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.

In September of 2020, Houston and Watson agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension that kicks in in 2022. Over the next four seasons, the Browns new quarterback has an average cap hit of just over $38 million unless the sides renegotiate.

As we covered when the Watson rumors picked up on Friday, the quarterback could be facing a suspension from the NFL despite being cleared of criminal charges. He still faces 22 civil lawsuits for inappropriate behavior with massage therapists.

With Watson on his way in, Mayfield could be the next major quarterback move in the NFL. For Cleveland, Mayfield is the past and Watson is the future.