QB Derek Carr to visit the Jets this weekend

The New York Jets will explore their options at quarterback this offseason and one player who’s already piqued their interest is Derek Carr. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Carr will visit the Jets this weekend.

The Raiders released Carr this week after nine seasons, making him a free agent who can sign with any team right now. Carr has already visited the Saints, so the Jets will be second on his free-agent tour.

The #Jets are bringing in free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit this weekend, sources say. It’ll be the second meeting with a team for Carr, who visited the #Saints prior to his release by the #Raiders. Carr is in the process of evaluating all options now that he’s a free agent. pic.twitter.com/ycttnb80je — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 17, 2023

According to Ian Rapoport, Carr is “high on the Jets’ list” this offseason, so this is an important step in the process if the two sides are going to work out a deal.

The benefit of adding Carr instead of someone like Aaron Rodgers is the fact that the Jets wouldn’t need to give up any draft picks. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers and would need to be traded in order to land with the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire