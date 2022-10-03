QB Davis Mills urges Texans fans to still show up to games, ‘keep this place rocking’

Houston Texans fans haven’t seen a win inside NRG Stadium since the David Culley era.

The last time the Texans won at home, let alone at all, was Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. The Texan weren’t able to get their first full win of 2022 as the Chargers beat Houston 34-24 in a rematch inside NRG Stadium.

Texans fans were noticeably upset throughout the loss, a defeat where the home side fell down as far as 27-7 at halftime. Inevitably boos rained down, but quarterback Davis Mills understood why the fans were agitated.

“Yeah, I mean, as all fans are, you want to love your team as much as possible when they’re doing well, and then it’s tough for you to like them when they’re not doing well,” said Mills, who went 26-of-35 for 246 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The second-year signal caller had a simple message for fans: still keep coming to games.

Said Mills: “Just urge them to come in here and keep this place rocking. I mean, when the energy was — when everyone was loud and we had energy I think late in the game, the players feed off that. That’s helping us play well, and we have to use that every ounce of it when we’re at home.”

The Texans go on the road once more to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are 2-2 and coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Houston has to find a way to cultivate a win and improve their 0-3-1 record or else there may not be anyone left the next time they suit up at NRG Stadium on Oct. 30 against the Tennessee Titans.

