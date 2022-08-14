QB Davis Mills says RB Dameon Pierce could open Texans offense ‘in a big way’

The Houston Texans were horrendous at rushing the football in 2021. The offense generated 3.4 yards per carry, 83.6 rushing yards per game, and had just one 100-yard rusher when Rex Burkhead tallied 149 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Houston added youth to the equation with the fourth-round selection of Dameon Pierce in the 2022 NFL draft. The former Florida running back averaged 5.7 yards per carry, but in a limited role.

Entering Saturday night’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, the question was whether Pierce’s Florida numbers were more statistical sophistry or if there was substance to his last carries with the Gators.

Pierce produced a game-high 47 yards on five carries, including a 20-yard gallop to inaugurate his career — at least in the preseason.

“I think (Pierce) ran the ball extremely well tonight,” quarterback Davis Mills told reporters. “His average was over nine yard or something per carry. If he can keep doing things like that, it will open up our offense in a big way.”

Mills, who went 3-3 for 14 yards passing, was the consummate teammate in stating the “whole running back room is really talented,” but the focus for fans and media will be on the rookie runner from here on out.

Part of why the Texans decided to saddle up Mills as their starter in 2022 was because of the 41-29 win over the Chargers, which was the crown jewel of Mills’ final five games to finish the year. Houston’s run game was efficient, and the plan is to run that same offense all season long with new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Said Mills: “Thinking back on last year, I think we ran the ball the best in the Chargers game. It really allowed the offense to flow throughout the game and be really efficient passing the ball as well because the run sets up the pass. So, it’s going to be exciting when guys like Dameon step up and are able to run the ball. He had a lot of help from the offensive line who performed well tonight too.”

When factoring out Pierce’s 20-yard run, he still had 6.75 yards per carry against the Saints. If the rookie is posting that type of average throughout preseason, he should see increased carries starting in September.

