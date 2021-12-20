QB Davis Mills says communication helped Texans beat the blitz against the Jaguars

Davis Mills has been a sitting duck in the Houston Texans backfield this season.

The third-round rookie from Stanford has been sacked 24 times and was tied with Jared Goff for the sixth-highest sack percentage in the NFL with 8.1% entering Sunday.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars pass rush was unable to rattle Mills, who was dropped just once in the 30-16 victory Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

“Felt very comfortable in the pocket,” Mills said. “I thought our guy’s up front did a great job protecting all day. And we did well at communicating at their pressures and just making sure we were pointed correctly in protection. So, I think we saw that well.”

Coach David Culley said after the win that the blitz had been a weakness of theirs throughout the season, but they found a way to neutralize it against the Jaguars.

“We’ve been had by the blitz a few times this year and we’ve spent a lot of time,” Culley said. “[Offensive coordinator] Tim [Kelly] and our offensive staff has spent a lot of time on knowing that people are going to do that, especially with a rookie quarterback and he did a really nice job today of we knew when it was coming. We knew they were going to do it to him. We knew they were going to get pressure.”

Mills completed 19 passes on 30 attempts for 209 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and was sacked just once.

The rookie gives credit to wideout Brandin Cooks for being an effective target throughout the 30-16 win.

“Brandin had a great day obviously,” said Mills. “Two touchdowns, over 100 yards. (He has) been extremely consistent all year and that’s why he’s very easy as a target to find because you know he’s going to be in the right spot at the right time.”

Cooks’ 43-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed the game and gave him seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

“When you hit those things when playing zero coverage, the only way you stop them from doing it is to get a completion and he did a nice job of doing that,” Culley said.

Mills earning the win becomes the first Texans rookie quarterback since Dec. 11, 2011 to earn a December road victory.