QB Davis Mills explains fumble on Texans’ final offensive series against the Chiefs

The Houston Texans had the entire game in their hands.

The defense had forced the Kansas City Chiefs to punt on the opening possession of overtime, tied 24-24. The next score would win the game at NRG Stadium in Week 15.

Facing a first-and-10 at the Houston 13-yard line, quarterback Davis Mills scrambled to the left side for a pickup of a couple yards. However, defensive end Frank Clark punched the ball out from behind, defensive back Willie Gay recovered, and the Chiefs scored the game-winning touchdown on the very next play.

“Yeah, it was tough,” Mills said after the 30-24 loss Sunday. “Just caught a quick gain. They covered it pretty well. Just zone dropped into the windows, and I figured I could pick up a couple of yards with my legs. Defender made a really good play, punched it out and it was a fumble.”

Mills had been safe through the air completing 12 passes on 24 attempts for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The second-year signal caller also scored a 17-yard touchdown earlier in the game. If not for Mills’ big plays, Houston wouldn’t be in a position to take Kansas City down to the wire.

Nevertheless Mills acknowledged an eternal truth about football.

“Obviously got to protect the football there,” said Mills. “Very critical situation in the game when all you need is a field goal down in overtime and after the defense made a big-time stop to get them off the field and get us the ball back.”

While Mills admitted that he was “disappointed” with the outcome, he was complimentary of how the rest of the team played against the Chiefs.

Said Mills: “I thought our guys fought hard and put us in the situation to win the game, offense, defense and special teams. We just have to find a way to finish it.”

Houston drops to 1-12-1 on the year and is on target to finish with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire