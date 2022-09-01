QB David Blough added to the Viking practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings added a 15th member to the practice squad in former Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough.

A fourth-year quarterback from Purdue, Blough was an undrafted free agent signed by the Detroit Lions. As a rookie, Blough made five starts for the Lions replacing an injured Matthew Stafford. He lost all five starts he made, throwing for 984 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. One of those was against the Minnesota Vikings where he went 24-of-40 for 205 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Blough was recently one of the main players that HBO’s Hard Knocks focused on this past season. He had won the backup quarterback job behind starter Jared Goff but was released early Wednesday morning in favor of Nate Sudfeld.

On the market right now, there aren’t exactly a surplus of true developmental players. Making a move for an established backup to give you more options is a smart move.

The Vikings currently have 15 players on the practice squad with room for one more.

