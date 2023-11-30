QB Dante Moore to enter transfer portal, one reporter mentions Michigan State football as team to look out for

One of the most high profile quarterbacks to ever come out of the state of Michigan, Dante Moore was a 5-star prospect from Detroit’s Martin Luther King High School. Ranking as the No. 4 overall player in the nation according to 247Sports coming out of high school, and ultimately decided to take his talents to UCLA .

Now, Moore has decided to transfer from UCLA and Bruce Feldman, a major college football reporter, is reporting that Michigan State is a team to watch out for.

'Keep an eye on Michigan State' after UCLA QB Dante Moore enters the NCAA Transfer Portal, @BruceFeldmanCFB reports👀https://t.co/6nBmH2oWjH pic.twitter.com/fLxRHL6ijN — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2023

