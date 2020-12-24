Is QB Daniel Jones the answer in NY and other questions for Giants Wire in Week 16

The Baltimore Ravens are riding a three-game winning streak and their next victim, I mean opponent, is the New York Giants. With the Ravens’ playoff hopes riding on winning these final two games, this matchup is as important as it gets for Baltimore. As such, I wanted to get a little more insight on what the Giants have going for them and how they match up against the Ravens. I turned to Giants Wire managing editor Dan Benton for his expertise.

We take a deeper dive into New York’s quarterback and general manager situation, for not only this year, but the future as well. We also talk about just how good the Giants’ run defense is, and where the perceived weakness in the secondary might be. But first, we start it off with the injury to star running back Saquon Barkley and who has been filling his shoes.

Let’s get on into these questions and answers already.

With Saquon Barkley out, Wayne Gallman has seemingly taken over and performed well. How does he differ in play style and what do the Ravens need to do to stop him?

Gallman is a very hard-nosed, North-South runner with deceptive speed. He's not nearly as shifty and uniquely athletic as Barkley, but he's able to get tough yards, move well in close quarters, and he always falls forward for an extra yard or two at the end of runs. That last part will undoubtedly stand out on Sunday. Stopping him and the run game as a whole is really about numbers. While the Giants are among the league's worst in pass protection, their run blocking has been a strength over the last month and a half. Needless to say, the Ravens will need to out-number the Giants at the line of scrimmage and force them to pass.

The Giants' defense is highly ranked in total yards and points allowed but they allow quite a bit to happen through the air. Is there really a disconnect or is that run defense worthy of avoiding entirely if possible?

The Giants' run defense is dominant. It's not necessarily a discredit to their secondary, but Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Dexter Lawrence are absolute monsters upfront. Jabaal Sheard, B.J. Hill, and Austin Johnson are also very good against the run, so there are no real breaks after substitutions. They are physical, they are tough, they are mean, and they are nasty. They're also incredibly disciplined and trust each other, so you won't see guys jumping out of their gaps and creating holes that otherwise wouldn't exist. At the point of the attack, the entire unit also swarms the ball carrier, so expect to see 9-11 Giants around the conclusion of every running play.

Is Daniel Jones really the guy in New York? Or are they going to be looking for his replacement this offseason?

Coach Joe Judge has been pretty straightforward all year that he respects and believes in Jones. On Wednesday, he took that a step further and emphatically threw his weight behind Jones, saying he's the starting quarterback in 2021 and beyond, and that his primary offseason focus will be to build around the 23-year-old. Prior to his hamstring injury, Jones was one of the top 10 graded quarterbacks, courtesy of PFF, and was analytically one of the best deep passers in the NFL. Unfortunately, between being dinged up, having no offseason, his second offensive system in as many years, an offensive line that is dead last in pass protection, receivers with the lowest amount of created separation in the league, and a unit that drops the third-most passes in the NFL, it's been tough sledding.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman gets so much hate but he's hit on quite a lot of talent in a rebuilding period. Why do Giants fans and some media seemingly hate the man?

Gettleman is remarkably old school. So much so that it gives off this vibe that he's sort of a clueless old man whose clock is running out in the world of professional football. He also trusts hit gut and takes risks that are somewhat unconventional, and that occasionally goes haywire. He's an easy target and, if we're being honest, the Giants haven't been good for a long time, so there's a significant amount of built-up frustration. I don't share the same disdain for Gettleman that some do and I will certainly credit him for his many draft/free agency homeruns, but when he misses, he really misses. He's also running out of time to turn this thing around. If he survives the offseason, it will be his last unless the Giants hit the .500 mark or better in 2021.

Name the Giants player on offense and defense who will have the biggest positive or negative impact on the scoreboard this week?

