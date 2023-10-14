QB Cooper Hoffman and Durand/Pectonica KO Forreston to lead Rockford-area football roundup

Durand/Pecatonica pulled off the upset of the week, and maybe for the year in the NUIC, as quarterback Cooper Hoffman and the Rivermen spread offense did just enough in a windy and rainy 6-0 victory on Friday night.

Du/Pec (7-1, 7-1 NUIC) lost 48-27 to Le-Win on Sept. 29, but it was never close after fullback Gage Dunker ran wild early on in that one. But against Forreston (7-1, 6-1), Hoffman had a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Noud midway through the first quarter to cap off the Rivermen's first drive, and that was all they needed.

They failed to score again, but their defense bent but never broke against Forreston, too.

Du/Pec had 213 total yards with Hoffman throwing for 95 yards and rushing for another 24. And Forreston finished with just 181 yards on the ground, and none through the air.

Lena-Winslow 50, Galena 0

Le-Win has now outscored its eight foes 392-69, and Friday night's rain-soaked battle was never close. Fullback Gage Dunker (20 carries and 162 yards and four TDs) and Nick Tippett (6-101) were a big part of the 437-yard rushing effort for Le-Win.

Hononegah 49, Belvidere 6

Hononegah held Belvidere to 85 total yards on 35 plays to improve to 8-0. Ten ball carriers combined for 303 yards rushing, led by quarterback Cole Warren's 79 yards on five carries. Warren also completed 6 of 11 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. The defense held Belvidere (1-7) to 85 total yards on 35 plays.

Boylan 44, Guilford 0

Mason Caltagerone caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as Boylan (7-1), ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, shut out Guilford. Boylan’s defense held Guilford to 29 total yards on 36 plays and eliminated the Vikings (3-5) from playoff contention.

East 30, Freeport 20

Javius Catlin ran for three touchdowns over 40 yards and East intercepted three passes. Jordan McClelland had his fifth interception of the season and Chris Tolliver had two picks, including a long pick-6 for East (3-5), which led 24-7 at one point. Freeport fell to 2-6.

Rochelle 16, Plano 0

Dylan Manning (4 yards) and Roman Villoalobos (3 yards) had a pair of short first-half touchdown runs and Rochelle's defense did the rest. The Hubs (6-2) held Plano (4-4) to seven first downs the entire game. Manning (125), Grant Gensler (95) and Villoalobos (68) combined for 287 yards rushing.

Lutheran 22, Oregon 14

Lutheran (4-4) threw a wrench into the playoff push for Oregon (4-4) with the win, and the Crusaders pulled out to a 22-8 lead and hung on. Gavin Sanders rushed for 92 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, and Oregon's Logan Weems got 26 carries and had 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Stillman Valley 27, Winnebago 14

The Cardinals won their fifth game to become playoff eligible as Braden Rogers rushed for 140 yards and a pair of TDs on 31 carries in the rain.

