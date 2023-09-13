Is there a QB competition for Alabama football ahead of South Florida? What Nick Saban said

Jalen Milroe didn't open the door on the quarterback competition after a dominant performance over Middle Tennessee in Week 1, tallying five total touchdowns and no turnovers. He had a different result in Week 2 against Texas, though.

Milroe threw for two touchdowns to go with two picks.

It's led to natural questions about whether other quarterbacks will get more opportunities or if Milroe will remain in the starting spot. Alabama also has Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Eli Holstein as scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

Saban fielded one of those questions Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. He was asked what kind of energy he is seeing out of the quarterback room and what kind of competition for the starting job he's seeing this week.

"We evaluate every position every week," Saban said. "If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody has responded in a positive way to try to get better and improve and we'll constantly evaluate that position as we do every position."

Saban was asked after the loss to Texas whether he considered playing multiple quarterbacks. He answered it straight up.

"I did, but when he put the drive together to go down the field and score when we got ahead, I thought that gave him a lot of confidence," Saban said. "But we never, ever discussed it. I can't sit here and say the thought doesn't come to mind for any player that is having a difficult time. But he made some good plays at the end of the game, and that was good to see. Obviously the interception was critical in the game. We're just going to work to try to get all our players better."

Buchner was the second quarterback to receive snaps against Middle Tennessee, then Simpson entered the game late. Buchner joined the Crimson Tide this offseason after transferring from Notre Dame.

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) will face South Florida (1-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban: 'If guys want security in their position they need to play well'