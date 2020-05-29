What will new QB coach Jedd Fisch bring to Patriots offense in 2020?

Editor's note: In the coming weeks our Patriots insiders will be speaking with beat writers from around the NFL to get an outside view on what the future holds for the Patriots. Today's team: The Los Angeles Rams with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

One under-the-radar personnel move made by the New England Patriots after the 2019 season was the hiring of Jedd Fisch as quarterbacks coach in January.

Fisch spent 2018 and 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams as an assistant offensive coordinator. His experience as an offensive coach dates back to 2004, when he was an offensive assistant with the Baltimore Ravens.

Since then, Fisch has spent time with numerous teams including the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he served as an offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. Before joining the Rams, Fisch was an offensive coach at Michigan (2015-16) and UCLA (2017), where he also was named an interim head coach.

On the latest edition of Patriots Opposing Views, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shed some light on what Fisch will bring to the Patriots in 2020.

"Very much a quarterbacks guy," Breer said about Fisch. "I'm sure [Bill] Belichick's connection to him at least to some degree came through Mike Shanahan. Mike Shanahan helped welcome Jedd Fisch into the league, and he's clearly been a part of the development of Jared Goff over the last couple of years, went to a Super Bowl with Jared Goff at the quarterback position. He was a part of that room.

"Everywhere he's been, he's been locked in on the quarterbacks. My feeling is [the Patriots] brought him in for very Jarrett Stidham-specific reasons. His experience, again, is working with young quarterbacks. He was a college coach both at UCLA and at Michigan. And so, I think part of the reason you bring him in is to give Jarrett Stidham one more resource to work with."

Considering Stidham's inexperience at the pro level, it makes sense to give the 2019 fourth-round draft pick every resource possible to help expedite his development. While Fisch may not be a household name, his role is tremendously important to Stidham and the Patriots' success in 2020.

Stidham will have plenty of coaches in his corner as he prepares to take over for Tom Brady. Along with Fisch, Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels, and veteran QB Brian Hoyer each will play a major part in getting Stidham ready to lead the Patriots offense in Week 1.

