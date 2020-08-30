QB cheat code Lamar Jackson tops five players set for fast starts thanks to easy early season schedules

By Justin Edwards, 4for4

Special to Yahoo Sports

One of the best tools we have available to us here at 4for4 is our aFPA (adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed) Tool, and it can be incredibly helpful for figuring out which players are going to have some easy matchups to begin the season. By ensuring a solid start to the year beginning 3-1 or 4-0, we can vastly increase our odds to make it to the fantasy promise land in the cold months of winter; the playoffs. What better way to kick things off than by being forward-thinking and digging into easy matchups before we even begin the draft, as opposed to the normal fantasy manager who won’t even consider them until they are setting their lineups on Sunday morning.

Below I will be picking out some players who have particularly “easy” schedules in the first month of the season who we might boost up our draft boards a few spots because of their likelihood to produce early.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2019’s Fantasy MVP starts off the 2020 season against four very giving defenses and a possible high-scoring tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs, doesn’t seem fair, does it?

View photos Lamar Jackson's first five opponents. More

The worry with Jackson is the impending touchdown regression that is sure to hit at some point during this season. His 9.0% touchdown rate from last year is completely unsustainable and is likely an aberration due to the lack of passing attempts, not to mention the team’s 35% touchdown rate per offensive drive is bound to come down as well. The first month-plus of the season should look a lot like last year but once the tougher defenses start rolling in things may not be as pretty.

Running Backs

As any grizzled veteran in the fantasy football streets is well aware of, White is a PPR monster and derives a majority of his usefulness from his efficiency in the passing game. Standard league scoring mavens ought to keep scrolling.

View photos James White scoring by year. More

The typically robust New England backfield depth chart is in (relative) turmoil at the moment, with the Patriots having to go out and sign free agent Lamar Miller amidst questions about Sony Michel’s foot, Damien Harris’ NFL talent, and the opt-out of Brandon Bolden. The only sure thing they’ve got going for them is a running back who has received 218 targets over the last two seasons. Tom Brady has moved south to Tampa Bay but let us not forget that Cam Newton was the quarterback who helped create one Christian McCaffrey.

If one of Michel, Harris, or Miller doesn’t emerge right away, White could also be in line for some extra carries early in the season against a giving group of opponents.

The Indianapolis Colts not only have a great early season schedule —they don’t face a top-10 unit versus the run until Week 9 (Baltimore)— they have the best schedule in aFPA to running backs for the full season as well. Things get even sweeter when you factor in that the Colts ran the ball at the second-highest rate in neutral game script last season and new quarterback Philip Rivers’ Chargers led the league in running back touch share.

Indianapolis’ fourth-ranked offensive line will kick things off in Week 1 against a Jaguars team that allowed six different 100-yard rushers last season. Two of those 100-yard rushers came from the same game; Week 11 against Indianapolis (Marlon Mack and Jonathan Williams). An awkward offseason could make Jonathan Taylor’s ascent to lead running back more difficult than it would have been in a regular year but I’m willing to buy his fantasy upside in hopes that he gets a piece of the pie in the early going.

