QB Central: Top Indy-area quarterbacks to watch for 2024 IHSAA football season

Last year might have been the year of the quarterback. From Tyler Cherry (Center Grove) to Thomas Gotkowski (Ben Davis) to D.J. Gordon (Park Tudor) to Jace Stuckey (Triton Central) and plenty more, it was a great year for the quarterback position. With some of those returning, it looks like another good year for the signal callers.

With high school football on the horizon (Week 1 is nine weeks from Friday), let’s take a look at 15 top quarterbacks from Central Indiana:

Tanner Aspeslet, Lawrence North

Lawrence North High School junior Tanner Aspeslet (15) warms up on the filed before the start of an IHSAA varsity football game against Lawrence Central High School, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 6-4, 210-pound Aspeslet passed for 831 yards and eight touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior for the Wildcats and ran for 208 yards (averaging 5.0 yards per carry). In 13 games over two seasons, he has 1,131 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Montez Jones was the main starting quarterback for 7-4 Lawrence North a year ago but is gone to graduation.

Anthony Coellner, Carmel

Carmel's Anthony Coellner (5) scrambles from the pocket looking for an open receiver as Carmal takes on Westfield in the IHSAA football Class 6A sectional, Oct 27, 2023; Carmel, IN, USA; at Carmel High School.

The 6-2, 195-pound Coellner, a junior has taken off as a recruit with offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota and West Virginia, among others. Last year as a sophomore and first-time starter, Coellner completed 56.1% of his passes for 937 yards and eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He is also an athletic rusher who accounted for 298 yards on the ground and two rushing TDs (6.1 yards per carry). Coellner appears primed for a strong junior season as Carmel looks to improve on a 5-5 record.

Devin Craig, Lapel

The 6-1, 165-pound junior completed 66.4% of his passes as a junior for 2,777 yards and 31 touchdowns with nine interceptions. In two seasons as the Lapel starter, Craig has 4,337 passing yards and 40 passing TDs with 20 interceptions. He has also rushed for 110 yards and five TDs. Craig is also a starter on the basketball team who averaged 7.1 points and 3.3 assists as a sophomore.

Dallas Freeman, Greenfield-Central

Greenfield Central's Dallas Freeman (15) looks for his receiver in pre-game practice during Greenfield vs Pendleton Heights high school football, Oct 20, 2023; Greenfield, IN, USA; at Greenfield-Central High School.

The 6-4, 180-pound Freeman completed 62.1% of his passes as a junior for 1,444 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He was also a playmaker as a runner for the 9-2 Cougars, running for 761 yards and eight TDs. In his two seasons, Freeman has completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,342 yards and 27 TDs and rushed for 918 yards and 10 TDs. He has been a major part of the program’s turnaround under coach Travis Nolting and plays a key role on the Cougars’ basketball team.

Maverick Geske, Brebeuf Jesuit

Brebeuf Jesuit Braves quarterback Maverick Geske looks for an opening during the game with Bishop Chatard Trojans on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. Trojans beat rivals Braves 49-23 in their first game of the 2023 season.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Geske had a big junior season as he completed 62.2% of his passes for 3,084 yards and 40 touchdowns with 10 interceptions to set school records for passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage. The Braves finished 6-5 and came within one point of knocking off Mooresville to win a Class 4A sectional championship. In his two-plus seasons playing quarterback, Geske has 4,865 passing yards and 64 passing TDs and 22 interceptions. He has an offer from FCS Gardner-Webb.

Carsen Melvin, Westfield

Westfield's Carsen Melvin (7) warms up his passing arm as Carmal takes on Westfield in the IHSAA football Class 6A sectional, Oct 27, 2023; Carmel, IN, USA; at Carmel High School.

The 6-4, 205-pound Melvin has not played regularly at quarterback since his freshman year at Plainfield but committed to Bowling Green last week. Melvin, who completed 61.3% of his passes for 1,638 yards and 16 TDs as a freshman for Plainfield, was a backup as a junior, completing 8-for-16 passing for 78 yards and rushing for 57 yards.

Connor Moreland, Speedway

The 6-foot, 205-pound junior completed 60.4% of his passes for 1,884 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions in his first season as a starter. Overall, Moreland has 2,161 passing yards and 18 TDs. He has been making the rounds at camps this spring and should be in line for a big junior year alongside junior running back Jazz Coleman, who picked up an offer from Toledo last week.

Bo Polston, Decatur Central

Decatur High School sophomore Bo Polston (12) drops back to pass during the first half of an IHSAA Class 5A Semi-State football game against Bloomington South High School, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Decatur Central High School.

The 6-2, 185-pound junior committed to Toledo this spring. Polston passed for 1,614 yards and 19 TDs and 10 interceptions as he helped the Hawks to an 11-3 season and Class 5A state finals appearance as a sophomore. He also rushed for 460 yards and six TDs. In two seasons, Polston has 3,297 passing yards and 34 passing TDs and 19 interceptions and 807 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs.

A.J. Reynolds, Martinsville

The 6-4, 180-pound Reynolds performed well as a junior in his first year as a starter, passing for 1,736 yards and 14 TDs with 10 interceptions. He completed 63.3% of his passes. Reynolds added strength in the offseason and should improved on his rushing numbers (99 yards, three TDs) as well.

Jaydin Rivers, Warren Central

The 6-2, 200-pound left-hander comes to Warren Central from Hammond Bishop Noll, where he completed 53.6% of his passes as a sophomore for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. Rivers is also a capable runner with 193 yards on the ground last season for four TDs and 4.9 yards per carry. There could be an adjustment period with a new team but Rivers looks the part.

Nevan Tutterow, Franklin Central

Franklin Central High School junior Nevan Tutterow (11) looks for a receiver upfield during an IHSAA varsity football scrimmage against Indianapolis Cathedral High School, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Franklin Central High School.

The 6-2, 195-pound Tutterow completed 55.3% of his passes for 1,949 yards and 15 TDs and 14 interceptions as a junior as the Flashes finished 4-6. Tutterow has started for three seasons, completing 55.6 of his passes for 4,461 yards and 30 TDs with 36 interceptions overall. He picked up offers from Butler and Kentucky Wesleyan this month.

Malachi Walden, Tri-West

Tri-West Hendricks Malachi Walden (7) rolls out looking for an open receiver as Tri-West takes on Gibson Southern High School in the IHSAA 3A Regional Championship, Nov 11, 2023; Lizton, IN, USA; at Tri-West High School.

The 6-1, 195-pound Walden could play another position if Tri-West decided to go that route, but he proved himself as a playmaking quarterback as a junior with 1,640 passing yards for 17 TDs and 10 interceptions and rushed for 1,796 yards and 20 TDs. Tri-West posted a 11-2 record last season and won a Class 3A championship.

Terry Walker III, Lawrence Central

Lawrence Central's Terry Walker III (8) warming up his passing arm during Lawrence Central vs Carmel IHSAA high school football, Oct 13, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Lawrence Central High School.

The 6-4, 180-pound Walker, a junior, is a serious talent who has already flashed his ability at times in his first two seasons of high school, passing for 749 yards and five TDs and two interceptions last season with a 52.9% completion rate in five games. He also ran for 94 yards and a score. Walker also played in five games as a freshman and passed for 469 yards and six TDs. He has offers from Ball State and Miami (Ohio) with a lot more likely to come soon.

Chandler Weston, Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern Chandler Weston (7) keeps the ball and runs as Hamiliton Southeastern takes on Westfield High School in the IHSAA Class 6A Regional Championship, Nov 10, 2023; Westfield, IN, USA; at Westfield High School.

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior completed 58.6% of his passes for 1,415 yards and 18 TDs with five interceptions in his first year as a starter for the Royals, who finished 9-3. Weston also ran for 295 yards and four rushing TDs. He passed for a season-high 285 yards and three TDs in a win over Zionsville and ran for 120 yards and a TD in a win over rival Fishers in the sectional.

Jackson Willis, Lutheran

Indianapolis Lutheran High School junior Jackson Willis (10) warms up on the field before the start of an IHSAA varsity football game against Monrovia High School, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Monrovia High School.

The 6-2, 200-pound left-hander has led his team to a 28-0 overall record and back-to-back Class A state championships in his two seasons as the starter. Willis completed 66.3% of his passes for 2,555 yards and 31 touchdowns with three interceptions as a junior. Overall, Willis has a 68% completion rate with 6,782 passing yards and 86 touchdowns (nine interceptions) is in his high school career. He has rushed for 213 yards and five TDs. Willis has offers from Bowling Green and Central Michigan.

Seven more to watch

Santana Allen, Cardinal Ritter: Allen passed for 1,851 yards and 13 TDs as a sophomore for Ritter and rushed for 317 yards and 11 TDs.

Connor Cruz, Covenant Christian: Cruz passed for 2,631 yards and 33 touchdowns with 14 interceptions as a sophomore. He also rushed for five TDs.

Elijah Edon, Eastern Hancock: Edon passed for 2,077 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore and rushed for 687 yards and 11 TDs.

Jackson Folden, Lebanon: Folden completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,692 yards and 17 TDs as a junior and rushed for 289 yards and seven TDs.

Gavin Neal, New Palestine: As a sophomore, Neal completed 55.2% of his passes for 1,469 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Neal rushed for 499 yards and five TDs.

Eli Showalter, Zionsville: Showalter showed promise as a sophomore, passing for 960 yards and 10 TDs in seven games.

Conner Soper, Danville: Soper had an injury-shortened junior season but has thrown for 1,931 yards and 19 TDs in 14 games over two seasons.

