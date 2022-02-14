QB Carson Wentz could be ideal fit for the Steelers next season

Every time there is even a hint of a rumor that a veteran quarterback might be available this offseason, you have to wonder if it is something the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider. We admit that in most cases, there really isn’t much to get excited about either because of the player or the price.

But this one might be different. The latest quarterback scuttlebutt is that the Indianapolis Colts are looking to trade or release quarterback Carson Wentz prior to March 19. This is when $7 million of his $22 million base salary for 2022 would be guaranteed.

There are two ways to look at this. If the Steelers trade for Wentz, his cost by comparison to even a player like Jimmy Garoppolo would be a bargain. Wentz’s contract is big in 2022 but is structured in such a way that the final two seasons offer much more flexibility.

However, there is a real possibility that the Colts won’t get any takers and they simply choose to release him. At that point it just becomes a matter of where Wentz wants to play and where the money is right. I’d like to think coming to a team with guys like Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth would be of some interest to the former North Dakota State prospect.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Wentz No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL draft. Pittsburgh is working to replace Ben Roethlisberger who retired at the end of the season and while we don’t know what direction the Steelers front office will go in, they could do much worse than Wentz.

