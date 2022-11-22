QB carousel continues in Carolina as Sam Darnold gets start against Broncos

The Carolina Panthers are going nowhere, so why not give everyone a chance to show what they have at quarterback?

First, there was Baker Mayfield, then PJ Walker, Mayfield saw action again, and now in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, Steve Wilks is handing the offense to Sam Darnold.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold to start in Week 12. pic.twitter.com/d2JR9XBvOq — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2022

Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last season and led them to a 3-0 start before the bottom fell out on the team.

Darnold was 243-of-406 passing (59.9 percent) last year, with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating.

He was injured earlier this year, being placed on IR after a high ankle sprain.

Jacob Eason has also played some for Carolina, so this will be the fourth QB to play for the Panthers in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire