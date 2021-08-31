QB Cam Newton reacts to release from Patriots on Instagram

Cam Newton shares initial reaction to Patriots release on IG originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton didn't just lose the New England Patriots' quarterback battle to Mac Jones. He also lost his job.

In a surprising development, the Patriots released Newton on Tuesday while naming Jones the starting QB, our Phil Perry confirmed.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had stood by Newton as the incumbent starter this offseason, but Jones made significant strides during training camp and preseason to apparently make Newton expendable. Newton also missed five days last week while sidelined due to COVID protocols.

Newton used Instagram on Tuesday to share his initial thoughts about his release from the Patriots.

Cam Newton’s thoughts (via his IG story) on being released: “Please don’t feel sorry for me!!” pic.twitter.com/dpvtHIxCFR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

"I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say... Please don't feel sorry for me!!" Newton wrote, adding an "#I'mGood" hashtag.

Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP who's accomplished a lot over 10 seasons. He struggled with New England in 2020, though, and may have trouble finding a starting QB job at age 32 after throwing just eight touchdown passes with 10 interceptions and an 82.9 passer rating last season.

It appears there's at least some interest in Newton, however: The Dallas Cowboys will do their "due diligence" on the veteran QB, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.